The 20-year-old has scored 12 goals in 36 Championship appearances this season, after United opted not to recall him in January.

Amad still has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford after joining the Premier League club for a reported £19 million fee, including a further £18.2m in add-ons, from Italian side Atalanta in 2021.

Sunderland’s stance

Amad Diallo playing for Sunderland.

Due to that hefty transfer fee and the player’s potential, a permanent move to Sunderland is out of the question this summer.

Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray has said he expects Amad to be playing top-flight football next season, whether that is with United or, on loan at another English club or abroad.

It therefore seems the only way Sunderland could re-sign Amad on loan is if they win promotion via the play-offs.

"If Manchester United sell him, they're going to want to recoup the money they spent,” said Mowbray last month. “In my mind, the reality is he won't be coming here, unless they decide he is going to be a hell of a player and needs another season on loan and loves it here. That would be ideal!

"It's pretty unlikely, I suggest, but if they feel he genuinely could play in their team down the line they'll want to keep him on board. I would suggest they'll try another level, though. You'd think he'd go to the Premier League, or maybe Serie A.

"My gut feeling with Amad is that if he doesn't sign with Man Utd then he goes for big, big money to a top Spanish team - but let's hope he's banging in goals for us next year. If we did sneak [promotion], then there's obviously a much better chance."

Manchester United’s position

United boss Erik Ten Hag spoke about Amad’s ‘potential and capabilities’ back in January, saying he was happy with the player’s progress at Sunderland.

It was reported by The Manchester Evening News that United’s staff plan to take a closer look at Amad during the club’s pre-season tour of the United States, which will start on July 19.

The Premier League club are planning to play two friendlies in Europe before they fly to America, with Ten Hag said to be ‘open’ about including Amad in his first-team squad next term.

It’s also been claimed United plan to loan or sell fellow wingers Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, leaving Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho competing for places in the wide positions at Old Trafford.

What the player has said

Amad will have a clearer idea about his status in United’s squad following their pre-season tour - when Sunderland’s divisional status will also be confirmed.

Still, the 20-year-old has spoken about his desire to return to Manchester and play regularly at Old Trafford.