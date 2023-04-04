It comes as Sunderland’s on-loan star has been ranked as the eighth best player in the EFL by Four Four Two’s 50 best players outside of the Premier League in the May issue of the magazine.

Amad says his objective this season has always been to get Sunderland promoted, though they face a battle to land a play-off spot.

When the youngster was considering his options at the start of the season, he asked United boss Erik ten Hag and technical director Darren Fletcher if he could make the move to Wearside, and it was agreed that Sunderland would be good for his development.

Manchester United loanee Amad.

Speaking to Four Four Two, Amad said: “Since I’ve been here, he’s [Fletcher] messaged me a lot to see how I’m getting on. He sends his congratulations when I score a goal or put in a good performance.

"It’s nice to know he’s watching and making sure everything’s OK.”

When asked how he has found life on-loan at Sunderland, Amad added: “Very good. Sunderland have made me feel very welcome since I arrived here and I’m really enjoying my football. The club has shown a great deal of confidence in me, so I’m doing my best to repay their faith.”

The Ivorian has scored nine goals in 30 Championship matches this season. After an unsuccessful spell north of the border at Rangers last season, his form in a red and white shirt has been outstanding.

Sunderland fans will be hoping they can lure him back to the Stadium Of Light for another year, regardless of which league the Black Cats are in next season.

However, the young winger seems to have plans beyond his loan-spell on Wearside and Amad is convinced Manchester United have not seen the full picture of his talent.

"I haven’t shown my best for them [Manchester United] yet, but I hope next season I can return and prove my talent. My dream is to play regular football at Manchester United.”