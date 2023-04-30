This may not be the last time the 20-year-old represents the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light, yet Tony Mowbray’s side will now have to beat Preston on the final day of the regular season – and hope other results go their way – to finish in the play-offs.

Despite not being at his best on a frustrating afternoon, in which the hosts came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw, Amad has been a joy to watch for Sunderland fans during his loan spell from Manchester United.

His name was chanted in The Roker End during the post-match proceedings, as Amad and his team-mates applauded the red and white crowd.

Juan Sartori at the Stadium of Light. Picture by FRANK REID

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Juan Sartori’s exchange with supporters

A sell-out crowd of 44,944 attended the match, while Sunderland co-owner Juan Sartori was also at the Stadium of Light.

Sartori was on the touchline as the teams warmed up before the game and chatted to fans from near the dugout.

The Uruguayan increased his stake in the club from 30% to 33% back in March.

Remembering 1973

Next week (on May 5) will mark the 50-year anniversary since Sunderland beat Leeds to win the 1973 FA Cup.

The Black Cats players therefore wore commemorative jackets before the Watford fixture, while members of the 73 team came onto the pitch at half-time.

Applause for Danny Meah

In the 11th minute fans paid tribute to Sunderland fan Danny Meah, who passed away aged 42 earlier this month.

A photo of Danny was shown on the big screen as supporters stood up to applaud.

Joe Gelhardt’s apology

As Sunderland searched for an equaliser in the first half, there was a moment when forward Joe Gelhardt fired the ball towards the Watford goal after play had been stopped.

His shot inadvertently hit Hornets keeper Daniel Bachmann, who fell to the floor but wasn’t down for long.

Gelhardt quickly went over to apologise to the stopper before a light-hearted exchange.

A name you may remember

Sunderland supporters may have heard of Watford’s second goal scorer Ryan Porteous, who was linked with the Black Cats - and several other Championship clubs - back in January.

The 24-year-old instead signed for Watford from SPL side Hibernian and has been one of The Hornets’ standout players despite a disappointing run of results.

Funny Luke O’Nien moment

During the post-match lap of honour, when players walked around the pitch with their families, Luke O’Nien stopped to give his shirt to a supporter in the crowd.

O’Nien was with his wife and two children, including his newborn son Jude – who he asked head coach Mowbray to hold while he went over to give his shirt away.

Injured players in attendance

While Sunderland have several members of their squad out injured, players were still able to walk around the pitch to thank fans for their support this campaign.