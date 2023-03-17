Kyril Louis-Dreyfus increases Sunderland shareholding as Stewart Donald's stake is reduced to just 9%
Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and co-owner Juan Sartori have both increased their shareholdings in the club.
In a club statement it’s been confirmed that Louis-Dreyfus has increased his stake to 58% (up from 51%), with Juan Sartori increasing his percentage to 33% (up from 30%).
It means former chairman Stewart Donald has reduced his stake from 19% to just 9%.
Louis-Dreyfus bought a majority shareholding in Sunderland 2021, yet it later emerged he had purchased just 41%, with Donald and Charlie Methven still owning 39% between them.
A deal was then agreed in the summer, following the Black Cats’ promotion from League One, that Louis-Dreyfus and Sartori would both increase their shares.
Sartori has owned shares in Sunderland since 2018 and visited the Stadium of Light on a semi-regular basis over the past few seasons.
Sources close to Louis-Dreyfus have previously pointed out the Uruguayan should be viewed as an ally of the chairman.