Sartori, who has a 30% stake in Sunderland, was appointed vice-president of Monaco in November 2021 and has served on the club's board of directors since.

The Uruguayan’s father-in-law, Dmitry Rybolovlev, is president of the French club, who sit third in Ligue 1 behind PSG and Marseille, after 25 league games.

Following the resignation of Oleg Petrov from Monaco’s board of directors and as the club’s representative on the ECA (European Club Association), Sartori will now perform the European role in his capacity as vice-chairman.

Rybolovlev’s daughter and Sartori’s wife, Ekaterina Sartori Rybolovleva, has also been a Monaco board member for almost 12 years, and has been elected to join her husband as vice-president.

Sartori became a 20% shareholder at Sunderland in 2018 under the former Madrox regime.

The Uruguayan initially stepped down as a director at the club after Kyril Louis-Dreyfus bought a majority shareholding in 2021, but returned when a new board was appointed.

Sartori then increased his stake in Sunderland last summer, along with Louis-Dreyfus, following the club’s promotion from League One.

The deal saw Louis-Dreyfus increase his majority shareholding to 51%, with Sartori now owning 30% and former owner Stewart Donald retaining the final 19% (down from 34%).

