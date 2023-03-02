When every Sunderland player's contract will expire after update and new Corry Evans deal: Photo gallery
Sunderland have 12 Championship games remaining this season – while long-term planning is also taking place at The Academy of Light.
The Black Cats made three new signings in January, including Pierre Ekwah, Joe Anderson and Isaac Lihadji, while forward Joe Gelhardt arrived on loan from Leeds.
Sunderland captain Corry Evans also signed a new contract extension last week, while Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman recently provided an update to the Echo concerning Danny Batth, Alex Pritchard and Ross Stewart.
Here is when every Sunderland player’s contract is set to expire following the January transfer window: