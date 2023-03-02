News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland players celebrate after scoring against Bristol City. Picture by Martin Swinney
When every Sunderland player's contract will expire after update and new Corry Evans deal: Photo gallery

Sunderland have 12 Championship games remaining this season – while long-term planning is also taking place at The Academy of Light.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
2 minutes ago

The Black Cats made three new signings in January, including Pierre Ekwah, Joe Anderson and Isaac Lihadji, while forward Joe Gelhardt arrived on loan from Leeds.

Sunderland captain Corry Evans also signed a new contract extension last week, while Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman recently provided an update to the Echo concerning Danny Batth, Alex Pritchard and Ross Stewart.

Here is when every Sunderland player’s contract is set to expire following the January transfer window:

1. Amad Diallo - On loan from Manchester United

Diallo signed a long-term contract when he joined Manchester United in January 2021, penning a deal until 2025 with the Premier League club.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Joe Gelhardt - On loan from Leeds United

Several Championship clubs were interested in the forward before he signed for Sunderland on loan until the end of the season.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Edouard Michut - Initial loan from PSG

Sunderland agreed to sign the teenage midfielder on an initial loan deal from PSG, which includes a club option to make the transfer permanent at the end of this season.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Carl Winchester - Summer of 2023

Sunderland had an option to recall Winchester from his loan spell at Shrewsbury in January but didn't activate it. His Black Cats contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Photo: Frank Reid

