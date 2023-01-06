This is how the wealth of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus compares to clubs in the Premier League.

Louis-Dreyfus bought into the club in February 2021 and while he negotiated full governance control, it was confirmed earlier this year that he owned only 41% of shares. This has now increased to 51%.

This move also signalled the end of the controversial bid by 'The Fans Together' cryptocurrency group, who announced this summer they were in talks with Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven.

Louis-Dreyfus had responded to that bid by stating his close alliance with Juan Sartori moving forward. Sartori has now also increased his stake in the club, now owning 30%. Sunderland have said that the governance of the club will remain unchanged.

Here, we take a look at the ‘rumoured net worth’ of every single Premier League owner to see where Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus ranks.

Newcastle United Owner = Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) — rumoured net worth = £320billion

Manchester City Owner = Sheikh Mansour — rumoured net worth = £23.2billion

Chelsea Owners = Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, Hansjoerg Wys — rumoured net worth = £10.9billion

Fulham Owner = Shahid Khan — rumoured net worth = £7.4billion