A 2-1 win for the Black Cats was even more impressive considering they had to overcome a first-half deficit while playing without their top scorer, their captain or a recognised centre-back.

Still, two goals from left-back Dennis Cirkin gave Tony Mowbray’s side a huge 2-1 win to move them up to sixth in the Championship table with two games remaining.

Here are some of the moments you may have missed.

Luke O’Nien’s whirlwind weekend

It was a weekend to remember for Luke O’Nien, who could have missed the match as his wife gave birth to his second child.

The 28-year-old only arrived at the team hotel on Saturday night after goalkeeper coach Alessandro Barcherini drove him to the West Midlands.

"Ali the goalie coach drove me down and I can’t thank him enough for that,” O’Nien told Sky Sports after the match. “He said ‘whatever you need.’

Luke O’Nien celebrates after Sunderland win at West Brom. Photo: Ian Horrocks.

"Congratulations to my wife, we had our little one. I don’t know what day it is today.

"There was kind of a tear in my eye at full-time just by being a bit tired."

Sky Sports pundit left stunned

Sunderland’s winning goal came after an excellent passing move, which Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman described as “simply sensational.”

“I can’t believe what I’ve just seen and I shouldn’t really be surprised because I’ve seen Sunderland score two of the best passing and moving goals that I’ve seen all season,” said Goodman.

“The other week against Hull, earlier this season against Reading and that is exactly what they’re all about.

“They haven’t got a big striker, they can’t just toss it in. They have to pass it, move it quickly, get it right. When they do, things of beauty like that can happen.

“It is simply sensational passing and movement football.”

Youngsters travel with the squad

Sunderland had plans in place for if O’Nien wasn’t available, with the squad significantly stretched due to multiple injury setbacks.

Teenagers Tom Watson, 17, and Zak Johnson, 18, were both with the group, despite not being named on the bench, and warmed up with first-team before the fixture.

Lynden Gooch captains the side

With Danny Batth and Corry Evans both set to miss the rest of the season due to injury setbacks, Lynden Gooch was named Sunderland captain at The Hawthorns.

The 27-year-old produced another impressive display at right-back, delivering the cross for Cirkin's first goal, before running down the touchline to celebrate after the chance was converted.

Joe Gelhardt leads from the front

Before the match Joe Gelhardt went around the squad to encourage each one of his team-mates, as Batth has done in recent weeks.

The Leeds loanee led the line well for Sunderland in the first half before being replaced by Alex Pritchard 13 minutes from time.

Injured players show their support

Sunderland captain Evans may not have been available but was quick to react on social media, reposting the result on his Instagram story with the caption: ‘Ha’way the lads.