'Excellent': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after West Brom win - including one 9
Sunderland came from behind to beat West Brom at The Hawthorns – but who stood out for Tony Mowbray’s side?
By Phil Smith
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 14:18 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 15:00 BST
The Black Cats fell a goal behind on the stroke of half-time when Luke O’Nien conceded a penalty and John Swift converted from the spot.
Yet two second-half goals from Dennis Cirkin saw the visitors turn the game around, with the second coming six minutes from time.
The result moves the Black Cats up to sixth in the Championship table with two games remaining.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players against West Brom:
