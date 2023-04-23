The Black Cats fell a goal behind on the stroke of half-time when Luke O’Nien conceded a penalty and John Swift converted from the spot.

Yet two second-half goals from Dennis Cirkin saw the visitors turn the game around, with the second coming six minutes from time.

The result moves the Black Cats up to sixth in the Championship table with two games remaining.

Sunderland fans.

Here’s how some fans reacted after the match:

@HENDYDEREK: I just can't believe this team, what a fantastic bunch of lads. Everyone of them gives 150% on the pitch. I've never seen such movement and passing in all my life supporting SAFC.

@MikaelonAllen: Was there ever a single player to score more important goals than Cirkin in Sunderland history? If I remember correct every single goal he's scored this season has been of the most importance?

@Ian_Crow3: WE'RE IN THE TOP SIX!!!! Over 90 minutes deserved that. Fought bravely, defended greatly, and scored two beautiful goals from Cirkin. With all the injuries and everything, what an effort from these lads. We fight till the end, and we dare to dream.

@kevindefty1: Special shout out to Gelhardt today. Was getting battered and fouled time after time but still showed for the ball and I thought he had his best game for us today. Nearly got a fantastic volley goal too.

@76skelly: What a performance that was, especially given the awful penalty award. Thought that was Gelhardt’s best performance so far. Ekwah played well but didn’t they all? Amazing result and amazing away end

@BlackcatsLee25: One of the youngest sides in the league, no strikers all season pretty much, no recognised centre half on the pitch today….still playing some of the best football we have for years and challenging for play-offs. So good

@SAFCBANTER1973: What a team. Never ever give up do they. Despite half the squad injured we continue our great run. We'l done lads and well done Tony Mowbray, never complains, just delivers.