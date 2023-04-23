News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Prince Louis’ birthday celebrated with smiling wheelbarrow photo
1 hour ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
2 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
3 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
4 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation
4 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes

Dennis Cirkin, Joe Gelhardt and play-off push: What Sunderland fans are saying after huge West Brom win

Sunderland came from behind to beat West Brom at The Hawthorns – and fans have been reacting on social media.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 14:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 14:49 BST

The Black Cats fell a goal behind on the stroke of half-time when Luke O’Nien conceded a penalty and John Swift converted from the spot.

Yet two second-half goals from Dennis Cirkin saw the visitors turn the game around, with the second coming six minutes from time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The result moves the Black Cats up to sixth in the Championship table with two games remaining.

Sunderland fans.Sunderland fans.
Sunderland fans.
Most Popular

Here’s how some fans reacted after the match:

@HENDYDEREK: I just can't believe this team, what a fantastic bunch of lads. Everyone of them gives 150% on the pitch. I've never seen such movement and passing in all my life supporting SAFC.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@MikaelonAllen: Was there ever a single player to score more important goals than Cirkin in Sunderland history? If I remember correct every single goal he's scored this season has been of the most importance?

@Ian_Crow3: WE'RE IN THE TOP SIX!!!! Over 90 minutes deserved that. Fought bravely, defended greatly, and scored two beautiful goals from Cirkin. With all the injuries and everything, what an effort from these lads. We fight till the end, and we dare to dream.

@kevindefty1: Special shout out to Gelhardt today. Was getting battered and fouled time after time but still showed for the ball and I thought he had his best game for us today. Nearly got a fantastic volley goal too.

@76skelly: What a performance that was, especially given the awful penalty award. Thought that was Gelhardt’s best performance so far. Ekwah played well but didn’t they all? Amazing result and amazing away end

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@BlackcatsLee25: One of the youngest sides in the league, no strikers all season pretty much, no recognised centre half on the pitch today….still playing some of the best football we have for years and challenging for play-offs. So good

@SAFCBANTER1973: What a team. Never ever give up do they. Despite half the squad injured we continue our great run. We'l done lads and well done Tony Mowbray, never complains, just delivers.

@PeterJWhalen7: A huge win. An exceptional team goal to secure the three points. Taking all the injuries into account, which has left us threadbare, these players deserve a huge amount of credit.

Related topics:SunderlandWest BromJoe GelhardtLuke O'NienTony Mowbray