The 17-year-old centre-back has just headed home the winning goal for the Black Cats’ under-21s side in a 2-1 win against North East rivals Newcastle. A big moment for a diehard Sunderland fan.

While playing regularly for the club’s under-21s side this campaign, Johnson has also been in and around the senior set-up and is viewed as one of the academy’s brightest prospects.

Johnson was named on the bench for last month’s FA Cup game at Fulham, while he has regularly trained with the senior side on matchdays in recent weeks.

Zak Johnson playing for Sunderland's under-21s side.

“I would say I’m training more regularly with the first team this season, probably ever since October where I’ve really kicked on with my performances,” Johnson tells the Echo following the Newcastle fixture.

“I feel like my opportunities with the first team have really got a lot more and this year it’s gone from training to being in the matchday squad.

“I had a hamstring issue which put me out of three games, however ever since I’ve come back I’ve been involved in the Middlesbrough game, in the FA Cup and hopefully there’s a lot more to come.”

Those opportunities have allowed Johnson to learn from Sunderland’s senior centre-backs, while he was able to play alongside first-team regular Luke O’Nien for the under-21s game against Newcastle.

“I’ve had a lot more first-team opportunities to be able to play with and train with Luke O’Nien, Bailey Wright, Danny Batth, Dan Ballard,” explains Johnson. “I’m just learning so much every single day and that’s driving me to keep pushing on and keep getting better.

“This was the first time I had played with Luke in a game and I thought he was superb.

“Just to watch him do the things that he does with his defending, with his intensity, was just really pleasing to see, especially him being an established Championship player coming to play in the 21s and showing real leadership quality.”

Learning from Sunderland’s senior squad

So is there any specific advice Johnson has taken from any of his more experienced team-mates?

“I wouldn’t really say any first-team defender has given me advice,” he replies. “It’s more been showing me things that I can do in a game.

“I would also say that if I have any questions the fact they are always open to speak to me and open to hear my questions is really, really pleasing for me.

“I never feel awkward to go and ask them questions, ask how they might defend, say how they defend a cross. I’m never nervous to ask them because I always know I’m going to get a really good answer and learn a lot.

“The fact they are so open and honest about their game and how I can improve, it is probably the best thing they can do for me.”

It’s also been beneficial for Johnson to hear from the first-team staff, including head coach Tony Mowbray, assistant Mark Venus and coaches Michael Proctor and Mike Dodds.

“I’ve had a few conversations with him based on my development,” says Johnson when asked about his interactions with Mowbray. “Not where I’m going to be in a few years or where he sees me, he has spoken to me and thinks I’m doing really well which I was really pleased about.

“It’s more just he’s there as a mentor for me which I really appreciate, especially all the coaching staff around him as well Proc, Doddsy and Veno. They are all just giving me tips on how to better myself.”

Gaining more experience

And what about his aims for the remainder of the campaign? A loan move to play more senior football was out of the question in January due to Johnson’s age, yet it may become an option when he turns 18 in July.

“If I was to go out on loan to a lower league they wouldn’t be able to handle my education and I need to have my education for this year,” the defender explains.

“What I’m really looking forward to doing is just to keep trying to get as many opportunities as I can with the first team, keep getting in and around it and impress the gaffer, then every time I play in an under-21s game try and be the best that I can be and be the best version of myself.

“Hopefully next year when I’m 18 and finished with my education I can try and look for a loan move to get that experience that I need to push myself into the first team.”

The pathway into the first team

That pathway into Sunderland’s first team is certainly a realistic one too, with the Black Cats buying and promoting younger players while giving them opportunities.

Sunderland’s team that ended the match at Fulham had an average age of 21, while Johnson was accompanied on the bench by 15-year-old Chris Rigg and 16-year-old Tom Watson.

“I think the way that Sunderland as a whole have managed the youth and shown it to me, they have been really open about it and want youth in their team,” Johnson adds.

“It shows that with the FA Cup squad, a lot of young players with a few experienced players in it.

“It just gives me real confidence to know that I could be wanted and could be needed in the team if I keep playing well and keep pushing on.

“It’s just all real good stuff and I’m feeling really confident going into next season.”

After returning to the Championship following four long years in League One, the future is starting to look bright on Wearside once again, with the Black Cats starting to eye a return to top-flight football.

