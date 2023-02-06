Sunderland have 17 Championship games remaining this season – while long-term planning is also taking place at The Academy of Light.
The Black Cats made three new signings in January, including Pierre Ekwah, Joe Anderson and Isaac Lihadji, while forward Joe Gelhardt arrived on loan from Leeds.
Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has also provided an update on players’ contracts during an interview with the Echo, explaining the situation with Danny Batth, Alex Pritchard and Ross Stewart.
Here is when every Sunderland player’s contract is set to expire following the January transfer window:
1. Amad Diallo - On loan from Manchester United
Diallo signed a long-term contract when he joined Manchester United in January 2021, penning a deal until 2025 with the Premier League club.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Joe Gelhardt - On loan from Leeds United
Several Championship clubs were interested in the forward before he signed for Sunderland on loan until the end of the season.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Edouard Michut - Initial loan from PSG
Sunderland agreed to sign the teenage midfielder on an initial loan deal from PSG, which includes a club option to make the transfer permanent at the end of this season.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Carl Winchester - Summer of 2023
Sunderland had an option to recall Winchester from his loan spell at Shrewsbury in January but didn't activate it. His Black Cats contract is set to expire at the end of the season.
Photo: Frank Reid