Championship transfer news: Sunderland, West Brom, Norwich and Stoke 'target' drops major January hint
Reported Sunderland target Ryan Porteous says he likes the idea of testing himself in a different league.
The 23-year-old defender is reportedly being tracked by several Championship clubs, with the likes of Norwich, West Brom, Watford and Stoke all said to be interested.
Porteous has less than 12 months left on his contract at Hibs after coming through the ranks at Easter Road.
The centre-back has also been capped once by Scotland and is targeting more appearances for his national side.
Following recent speculation about his future, Porteous told Sky Sports: "I do like the idea of moving to a different league and testing myself there.
"I think there's a lot of boys that have left Scottish football that have went down and flourished whether that be down south or abroad.”
Porteous has also been linked with Rangers but seemed less keen on a move to Ibrox.
"I do really like the idea of moving to a different league and challenging myself,” he said when asked about the Rangers link.
"It wouldn't go down too well, so we'll see."
Porteous has turned down a new contract at Hibs, meaning he could leave on a free transfer in the summer, or the club could decide to sell him in January.
"I've never been unhappy or unsettled here," said the defender when discussing his current situation. "It's never nice to see fans turn on you a little bit but that's football.
"I understand that, I'm a fan as well and if a player that's been playing regularly in the last few years was potentially leaving for free then it's never going to be nice but that's the situation we're in at the end of the day.
Asked about his decision to turn down a new contract at Hibs, Porteous replied: "It was a very difficult one, something that I didn't take lightly and didn't make fast.
"I've been here for a long time, I felt like I'm progressing very well as a player and maybe it comes to that stage in everyone's career where you need to be taken out of your comfort zone, see a new challenge, take that in your stride and see how good you can become as a player.”