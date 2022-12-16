The 23-year-old defender is reportedly being tracked by several Championship clubs, with the likes of Norwich, West Brom, Watford and Stoke all said to be interested.

Porteous has less than 12 months left on his contract at Hibs after coming through the ranks at Easter Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre-back has also been capped once by Scotland and is targeting more appearances for his national side.

Ryan Porteous celebrates after scoring for Hibernian. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Following recent speculation about his future, Porteous told Sky Sports: "I do like the idea of moving to a different league and testing myself there.

"I think there's a lot of boys that have left Scottish football that have went down and flourished whether that be down south or abroad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Porteous has also been linked with Rangers but seemed less keen on a move to Ibrox.

"I do really like the idea of moving to a different league and challenging myself,” he said when asked about the Rangers link.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It wouldn't go down too well, so we'll see."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Porteous has turned down a new contract at Hibs, meaning he could leave on a free transfer in the summer, or the club could decide to sell him in January.

"I've never been unhappy or unsettled here," said the defender when discussing his current situation. "It's never nice to see fans turn on you a little bit but that's football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I understand that, I'm a fan as well and if a player that's been playing regularly in the last few years was potentially leaving for free then it's never going to be nice but that's the situation we're in at the end of the day.

Asked about his decision to turn down a new contract at Hibs, Porteous replied: "It was a very difficult one, something that I didn't take lightly and didn't make fast.

Advertisement Hide Ad