Tony Mowbray makes Amad prediction ahead of Manchester United's big summer decision

Tony Mowbray says he expects Amad to be playing in the Premier League next season even if Manchester United opt to loan him out again this summer.

By Phil Smith
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

Amad has been back to his very best form for Sunderland over the Easter period, and spoke earlier this month of his desire to make an impact at Old Trafford next season.

Manchester United are set to run the rule over the winger in pre-season, with reports this week suggesting that they could be open to another loan as he continues his progress in senior football.

Mowbray says that even if that is the case, he doesn't expect Sunderland to be in the conversation.

Amad scores against Birmingham City earlier this seasonAmad scores against Birmingham City earlier this season
Amad scores against Birmingham City earlier this season
“Amad is a wonderful footballer." Mowbray said.

"I know how much he enjoys his football and enjoys the environment, being around his team-mates. But you have to put it into context – he’s a Manchester United player and he cost them a lot of money. Whatever their plans are for him, we’ll have to see.

|They will have him back at the end of this season, and he’ll probably go on their pre-season tour and they’ll see where they think he is. It’s their decision, really. Unless he’s told that he’s going out on loan again, then we just have to abide by that really. And even if he did go out on loan again, I would suggest there might be some Premier League sides that would have seen the talent and recognised that he could play for them."

The 20-year-old now has 11 goals for the campaign.

