O’Nien’s partner is due to give birth and so the defender did not travel with the group for the 1-0 win over Cardiff City earlier this week.

No final decision has been made on the 28-year-old’s involvement at this stage but he is expected to be at least in the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He trained today, as he’s trained for the last few days, so we’ll see how he fares and how things roll with that,” Mowbray said.

Sunderland defender Luke O'Nien

“He'll come in and train [tomorrow] and we'll assess it.

“He'll be in the matchday squad unless matchday is the day. We'll do the stuff on team structure on Friday and I'll sleep on it in terms of whether we bring Luke straight back in or not.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunderland head coach is otherwise expecting to take the same squad into the final games of the season, with only Dan Ballard potentially being fit enough to feature again.

However, Mowbray has made clear that they won’t take any risks with the defender and certainly not if there is no realistic prospect of the club making the top six.

"Ballard might be ready for the second last game of the season,” Mowbray said.

"Maybe, if we’re pushing it. If we don’t need to, then we won’t. But there’ll be nobody else [available].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad