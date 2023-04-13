News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
16 minutes ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
29 minutes ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
1 hour ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
2 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
2 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation

Tony Mowbray gives a Sunderland injury update ahead of crucial Birmingham City clash

Tony Mowbray is hoping that Luke O’Nien will be able to return to the matchday squad as Sunderland face Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

By Phil Smith
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 14:05 BST

O’Nien’s partner is due to give birth and so the defender did not travel with the group for the 1-0 win over Cardiff City earlier this week.

No final decision has been made on the 28-year-old’s involvement at this stage but he is expected to be at least in the squad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He trained today, as he’s trained for the last few days, so we’ll see how he fares and how things roll with that,” Mowbray said.

Sunderland defender Luke O'NienSunderland defender Luke O'Nien
Sunderland defender Luke O'Nien
Most Popular

“He'll come in and train [tomorrow] and we'll assess it.

“He'll be in the matchday squad unless matchday is the day. We'll do the stuff on team structure on Friday and I'll sleep on it in terms of whether we bring Luke straight back in or not.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Sunderland head coach is otherwise expecting to take the same squad into the final games of the season, with only Dan Ballard potentially being fit enough to feature again.

However, Mowbray has made clear that they won’t take any risks with the defender and certainly not if there is no realistic prospect of the club making the top six.

"Ballard might be ready for the second last game of the season,” Mowbray said.

"Maybe, if we’re pushing it. If we don’t need to, then we won’t. But there’ll be nobody else [available].”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ballard has been absent with a hamstring injury in recent weeks and will be given the off-season to recover if the club’s top-six prospects fade over the next week.

Related topics:Tony MowbrayBirmingham CityLuke O'NienSunderlandCardiff CityDan Ballard