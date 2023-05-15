Sunderland transfer news: Tony Mowbray reacts to Jobe Bellingham sighting

Sunderland head to Luton Town on Tuesday evening for the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final, here is the latest from the Sunderland camp.

Luton Town v Sunderland sold out

Luton have confirmed the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final against Sunderland has sold out.

The Black Cats have a 2-1 lead following the first leg at the Stadium of Light, courtesy of goals from Amad and Tri Hume for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Sunderland quickly snapped up their full allocation of 1,032 away tickets for the game at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, which will kick off at 8pm.

Sunderland transfer news

Sunderland summer transfer target Jobe Bellingham was among the spectators at the Stadium of Light on Saturday evening.

The 17-year-old Birmingham City midfielder has been strongly linked with a summer move to Wearside.

But head coach Tony Mowbray was giving little away afterwards.

Sunderland coach Mike Dodds knows Bellingham and his older brother well from his time at Birmingham City.

Speaking after the Luton Town win, Mowbray said: "As I've said to you before it [transfers] is not part of my remit. I'm the head coach, I coach the football team, I don't get involved too much on who we might sign.