News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Lidl announces major change affecting all UK stores
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school

Luton announce Sunderland ticket update for Championship play-off second leg at Kenilworth Road

Sunderland will face Luton Town in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final at Kenilworth Road.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 15th May 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read

Luton have confirmed the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final against Sunderland has sold out.

The Black Cats have a 2-1 lead following the first leg at the Stadium of Light, courtesy of goals from Amad and Tri Hume for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunderland quickly snapped up their full allocation of 1,032 away tickets for the game at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, which will kick off at 8pm.

As per EFL rules, teams have to give 2,000 tickets to the away team – or 10% of their stadium’s capacity – for their leg of the play-offs, while anything above that is at their own discretion.

Most Popular

As Kenilworth Road has a capacity of just 10,356, Sunderland were given less than 2,000 tickets for the fixture.

If Sunderland beat Luton they will face either Middlesbrough or Coventry in the play-off final at Wembley on Saturday, May 27.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first leg between Boro and the Sky Blues finished goalless at the CBS Arena.

Related topics:Luton TownSunderlandStadium of Light