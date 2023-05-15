Luton have confirmed the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final against Sunderland has sold out.

The Black Cats have a 2-1 lead following the first leg at the Stadium of Light, courtesy of goals from Amad and Tri Hume for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland quickly snapped up their full allocation of 1,032 away tickets for the game at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, which will kick off at 8pm.

As per EFL rules, teams have to give 2,000 tickets to the away team – or 10% of their stadium’s capacity – for their leg of the play-offs, while anything above that is at their own discretion.

As Kenilworth Road has a capacity of just 10,356, Sunderland were given less than 2,000 tickets for the fixture.

If Sunderland beat Luton they will face either Middlesbrough or Coventry in the play-off final at Wembley on Saturday, May 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad