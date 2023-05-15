Sunderland goalscorer Trai Hume wants his side to take the game to Luton during Tuesday’s play-off second leg at Kenilworth Road.

The Black Cats hold a 2-1 advantage following the first leg at the Stadium of Light, after Hume headed home Jack Clarke’s cross following a short corner routine.

“It was a good all-round performance,” Hume told the club’s website after the match. “Obviously the result is what we wanted, we wanted to win and obviously go there with a lead.

“They obviously had chances to score the goal, they are big, they are physical, what we’re not. We are technical and we’re small but have scored from two set-pieces.”

“Look at their two strikers (Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo), they are both massive. Their centre-halves are big but also athletic, it’s not as if they can’t move, they are fast, they are quick.

“They are good on the ball, you can’t take that away from them, they are a good side, but we are going there on Tuesday hoping to win the game.”

Despite their physical disadvantage, Hume found space in Luton’s penalty area to score his second goal of the season.

“We have been working on set-pieces throughout the week,” said the 21-year-old. “Obviously I knew if Clarky gets it he’s going to try and shift it out of his feet and put it in.

“I was just in the right area to put it in the net.”

Still, the defender knows the tie is far from over, against a Luton team who were on a 14-match unbeaten run before their trip to Wearside.

“Definitely nothing is achieved,” he added. “We won today but we have to go there Tuesday and win there.

“We don’t want to draw, we want to take the game to them, try and win the game and take us to Wembley.

“It’s their own place, it’s a tight pitch. It will be a bit rowdy, we are going to have to go there, dig in and try to win the game.”

If Sunderland beat Luton they would face either Middlesbrough or Coventry in the play-off final at Wembley on Saturday, May 27.

