Sunderland will make a late decision on Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard after both limped out of the latter stages of Saturday's 2-1 win over Luton Town.

Head coach Tony Mowbray has also revealed that Aji Alese could be fit to take his place in the matchday squad, though he realistically has no chance of starting the game.

Mowbray says that it will be 'touch and go' for Roberts and Pritchard.

"They both might make it, they both might not," Mowbray said.

"So it will depend on the reaction [for the player has trained], the other is saying that they think in 24 hours it will be better, so we will see if that is the case."

Alese has not played since the defeat to Stoke in early March due to a thigh problem, and only resumed light training last week.

Mowbray will not risk starting the 22-year-old but may use him if he needs extra height in the latter stages of the game. “Alese trained today which is good," Mowbray said.

"I"ve discussed with him maybe being on the bench.

“A 6ft3 kid who can run up and down all day. If we get him on the pitch and they’re chasing a goal, putting it in our box, it’ll be good to have someone over the height of 6ft in there to try and head it out.

“We’re not too far away from where we were the other day.”

