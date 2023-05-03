Sunderland are reportedly still keen on signing the Birmingham teenager with recent talk suggesting the starlet could depart St Andrews this summer.

The 17-year-old younger brother of England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude signed his first professional contract with The Blues last year and has made 21 Championship appearances this campaign

Reports claim Bellingham would cost a compensation fee of around £300,000. North East rivals Newcastle United and SPL side Rangers have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder over the last year.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Jobe Bellingham of Birmingham City is challenged by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel of Blackpool during the Sky Bet Championship between Birmingham City and Blackpool at St Andrews (stadium) on April 22, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

“These boys are 17 and 18, they are not 20 or 21,” Eustace told Birmingham Live. “They are still growing into their bodies and all three of the young lads - JJ, Hall and Jobe - are very young and still developing.

“They have done terrific this season and have all had good minutes in a difficult season, where it was always going to be tough. But they have all played big parts in what we’ve done. Without a shadow of a doubt, they need another year or 18 months of developing and playing Championship football.

