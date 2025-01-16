'I am capable' - Sunderland loanee outlines desire to return and play for Black Cats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland defender Ben Crompton has impressed during his temporary stint with Tamworth

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland defender Ben Crompton has insisted that it is still his desire to one day represent the Black Cats on a regular basis at first team level as he goes from strength to strength on loan at Tamworth.

The 21-year-old extended his stay with the Lambs earlier this month, and has found himself rubbing shoulders with the elite of English football in recent days after his new side took Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur to extra time in an FA Cup third round tie last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on that experience in an interview with Sunderland’s in-house media team, he said: “It was such a good occasion. You could feel all through the town how big the game was. It was a great opportunity to give a good account of ourselves and I felt we did that.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“We beat Burton Albion in the round before and that was a massive day but who would have thought that Spurs would follow. I was so tired after 90 minutes and then I saw Son coming on! In the end, I had to ask him for his shirt. He was like the nicest guy ever. He had time for everyone but so all the Spurs players were the same. They really respected our efforts. I have uploaded the photo of me and Son and it’s now everywhere. It’s been a crazy time.”

Addressing his time in the National League more broadly, Crompton added: “Sunday’s game was my 10th start in a row; I’ve played nearly every minute. It has been the best experience so far. I’d like to think I have proved that I can deal with men’s physicality. I could never have imagined it to go so well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The group of lads are top quality. They made me welcome. They had a bit of expectation because of our performance against them the week before. It proves why the National League Cup can be so beneficial. The biggest takeaways are playing in front of fans in such a competitive environment. Even though my personal performances are important to me, it is now a different dynamic because every three points means so much. It’s an eye-opener and one I have loved.

“I’m taking on so much from every training session. The manager has been really good with me. He has put his trust in me and integrated me into the group from the beginning. All the staff have been very supportive.”

But as much as he is enjoying his spell with Tamworth, Crompton is adamant that his overarching aim remains one day forcing his way into Regis Le Bris’ first team plans at the Stadium of Light. Speaking of his desire to one day represent the senior side in the north east, he added: “My goals haven’t changed. I am a Sunderland player, I want to show I am capable of playing in red and white every week. Sunderland has given me a good platform to develop and learn. These experiences at Tamworth are hopefully putting me in good stead to continue my career on Wearside.”