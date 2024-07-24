How Sunderland's £60 Hummel adult kits compare to Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth and other Championship rivals

By Mark Carruthers
Published 24th Jul 2024, 20:00 BST

How does the cost of Sunderland’s new Hummel kits compare to clubs across the Championship?

It would be safe to say the return of Hummel as Sunderland’s official kit manufacturer provoked an overwhelmingly positive response from Black Cats supporters.

Even before the official announcement was made, speculation over the return of the Danish sportswear brand evoked memories of some iconic casts of the past and the new home and away shirts have not disappointed.

The reaction to the home kit’s release earlier this month brought great enthusiasm from supporters of all ages and the weekend reveal of the new away kit, which is modelled on the shirt worn by Sunderland in their 1992 FA Cup Final defeat against Liverpool, has also been met with a positive response.

With both now officially on sale, supporters are rushing to buy both kits in great numbers and the demand reaching record-breaking levels - but how does the price of an adult kit compare to others released across the Championship?

Price: £50

1. Millwall

Price: £50Photo: Millwall

Price: £52

2. Plymouth Argyle

Price: £52Photo: Plymouth Argyle

Price: £52

3. Stoke City

Price: £52Photo: Stoke City

Price: £55

4. Bristol City

Price: £55Photo: Bristol City

