It would be safe to say the return of Hummel as Sunderland’s official kit manufacturer provoked an overwhelmingly positive response from Black Cats supporters.

Even before the official announcement was made, speculation over the return of the Danish sportswear brand evoked memories of some iconic casts of the past and the new home and away shirts have not disappointed.

The reaction to the home kit’s release earlier this month brought great enthusiasm from supporters of all ages and the weekend reveal of the new away kit, which is modelled on the shirt worn by Sunderland in their 1992 FA Cup Final defeat against Liverpool, has also been met with a positive response.