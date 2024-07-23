The new Championship season is rapidly approaching as Regis Le Bris continues to prepare for his first competitive game in charge of Sunderland.

The former Lorient head coach has enjoyed a largely positive pre-season campaign so far after claiming wins over non-league neighbours South Shields and Spanish side Eldense and claiming a draw against Premier League club Nottingham Forest. The only black mark on the Black Cats record was a 2-1 defeat at National League club Gateshead.

A visit to Blackpool and meetings with Bradford City and Marseille will bring down the curtain on preparations for the new campaign as Le Bris looks to finalise his plans for the first Championship fixture of the season at Cardiff City.