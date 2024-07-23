Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester City have reportedly identified the Sunderland man as a potential transfer target this summer

Anthony Patterson remains an “option” for Manchester City, according to the latest reports.

Long-term Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia this summer with reports suggesting that the Premier League club have rejected a £25million bid for the Brazilian.

It is thought that it would take an offer of at least £40million for Manchester City to consider letting Ederson leave, which would leave the club with Scott Carson and Stefan Ortega as the club’s remaining first-team goalkeepers.

A report from HITC has suggested that Sunderland goalkeeper Patterson could be an option for Manchester City should Ederson depart this summer. They also add that Premier League rivals Liverpool remain interested in the player.

Patterson has been Sunderland’s number one since midway through the club’s final season in League One after he was brought in to replace Ron-Thorben Hoffmann under Alex Neil. Since then, the North Shields-born stopper started all but one of Sunderland’s league games with number two Nathan Bishop getting the nod for the final game of last season against Sheffield Wednesday.

Patterson’s successful run in Sunderland’s first-team has prompted transfer reports to emerge linking Arsenal, Liverpool and Celtic with a move during the summer window. Some outlets have rated the goalkeeper as worth as much as £10million to £20million.

