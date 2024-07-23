Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s Championship rivals are set to sign the highly-rated Leeds United man this summer

Sunderland’s Championship rivals Hull City have reportedly won the race to sign Cody Drameh.

The 22-year-old full-back spent last season out on loan at Birmingham City from Leeds United as the club were relegated to League One.

Drameh started his career at Fulham as a youngster before a move to Leeds United, where he would make four appearances for The Whites in the Premier League but struggled to break into their first-team.

The defender has also spent time on loan at Luton Town and Cardiff City alongside Birmingham City. However, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Hull City have won the race to sign the player as Leeds United’s summer clear-out continues.