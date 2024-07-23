'Medical today' - Sunderland's Championship rivals 'win race' to sign Leeds United man
Sunderland’s Championship rivals Hull City have reportedly won the race to sign Cody Drameh.
The 22-year-old full-back spent last season out on loan at Birmingham City from Leeds United as the club were relegated to League One.
Drameh started his career at Fulham as a youngster before a move to Leeds United, where he would make four appearances for The Whites in the Premier League but struggled to break into their first-team.
The defender has also spent time on loan at Luton Town and Cardiff City alongside Birmingham City. However, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Hull City have won the race to sign the player as Leeds United’s summer clear-out continues.
He tweeted: “Hull City have won the race to sign Cody Drameh, after coming to an agreement with Leeds United and the player. They have beaten several clubs in the Championship and more European sides. Medical today, as @bazdjcooper reports.”
