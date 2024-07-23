Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest Sunderland-related transfer headlines that you may have missed...

Sunderland have now faced games against South Shields, Gateshead, Nottingham Forest and CD Eldense during their pre-season so far under new head coach Régis Le Bris.

The Black Cats have since returned to England and will face Blackpool, Bradford City and Olympique Marseille ahead of this season’s Championship opener away to Cardiff City on August 10.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has added Simon Moore and Alan Browne to Sunderland’s ranks so far this summer with Blondy Nna Noukeu also mulling over his future at the club after a successful trial.

The Wearsiders, though, have been linked with several incoming deals over the past couple of days. Here, we take you through the main transfer headlines:

Alexandre Mendy

French club Caen have reportedly turned down a bid from Sunderland for striker Alexandre Mendy last week - however, the player is thought to have chosen the Black Cats.

The forward player had interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia but reports from France recently suggested he had rebuffed their interest in favour of a move to the North East of England.

Mendy has been following an individual training programme at Caen, while his teammates are away on a pre-season trip in Switzerland, as he’s expected to leave Stade Malherbe. The French club aren’t willing to sell on the cheap, though, with two years left on the 30-year-old’s contract.

Mendy scored 22 goals in 37 league appearances for Caen in Ligue 2, and netted 19 goals in the same division during the previous campaign. The striker joined Caen from Bordeaux in 2020 and has played in France his whole career after coming through the ranks at Nice.

Daniel Jebbison

Sunderland and Leeds United are believed to be keen on Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison.

The former Sheffield United man only joined The Cherries this summer after his time at Bramall Lane came to an end. However, the attacker is expected to head out on loan again during the current transfer window.