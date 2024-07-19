Sunderland fans are saying the same thing as club release new 2024/25 away kit designed by Hummel

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson

Football writer

Published 19th Jul 2024, 14:31 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 14:35 BST
We’ve been asking fans for their thoughts on Sunderland’s new away kit for the 2024/25 season.

Sunderland have released their new away kit for the 2024/25 season - and we’ve been asking fans for their thoughts on the design.

The new shirt, made by Danish company Hummel, is inspired by Sunderland’s iconic 1992 FA Cup final kit and will be on sale from Friday, July 26 from 8am onwards. The club have also released their new away anthem jacket, warm-up tee, pre-match quarter-zip, and an additional colourway of the 2024-25 goalkeeper kit.

We’ve been asking fans for their thoughts on the Sunderland Echo’s social media pages. Here are some of the responses:

On Facebook, Douglas Watson replied: ‘Outstanding’

Stu Reynolds agreed: ‘It's a yes from me’

Jay Harvey commented: ‘Love it’

Emma Turnbull said: ‘Love, just unsure why the goalkeeper away top has the new badge and not the old one. Like this top’

Uwandu Gasper added: ‘So cool’

On Twitter, Lee Haldane tweeted: ‘Looking good’

Rich Tink replied: ‘Best in my lifetime’

Mark Jones said: ‘Feel really short changed by Nike and Adidas over the years’

Andrew Westgarth added: ‘Outstanding, both the strips and the training key looks top notch’

