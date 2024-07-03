Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s new 2024/25 home shirt went on sale at the end of June at the club’s new store.

Sunderland recorded a record number of shirt sales sold within 24 hours following the launch of their 2024/25 home jersey.

Black Cats chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and new head coach Regis Le Bris welcomed supporters to the club’s new store last week, with thousands of fans attending and many more purchasing the shirt online.

Sunderland agreed an initial five-year partnership with hummel earlier this year for the Danish sportswear company to become the club’s new kit partner. The deal was widely welcomed by supporters after hummel designed some of the club’s most iconic kits, including the 1992 FA Cup final kit.

Following an unprecedented demand for the new Sunderland home shirt, the club have told fans they can ‘sign up to be notified when the 2024-25 home shirt will be back in stock.’

A club statement added: “All at Sunderland AFC would like to place on record our gratitude to our supporters for what has been an incredible show of support, and these sentiments are shared by our partners, Fanatics and hummel.”

Sunderland’s chief business officer, David Bruce said: “In the first 24 hours, we sold half a season’s worth of shirts in a day. We feel the power of our support always and although we never take it for granted, it came as no surprise. This is why prior to launch, we ordered three times as much stock for the 2024/25 season as we have in previous campaigns. Our ambition is to give fans the best service and top-class products, and we are working with Fanatics and hummel to bring forward the date of the next drop. We appreciate the support shown by our fans and the patience of those who missed out – the home collection will be back very soon, and we are just getting started.”

