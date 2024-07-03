Régis Le Bris gives interesting update on plans for Sunderland backroom staff and the recruitment process
Régis Le Bris says work to strengthen his backroom staff at Sunderland is ongoing and that interviews are currently been held.
The new Sunderland head coach confirmed that he will not be bringing staff with him who he worked with at FC Lorient, though it’s understood that the final decision on any new additions will rest with him. Le Bris is currently assessing the current first-team coaching staff and says that future additions will be depend on any skills he feels he needs to add.
"We have a process of interviews which is running right now,” Le Bris said.
“At the moment I won't say anything but for the whole organisation it's a goal to work with the best teammates on the pitch and (staff) off the pitch. We are searching for some candidates and the process is running.
"It's one of our priorities because if we want to develop the players, we need the best possible staff,” Le Bris added.
“But at the moment, I'm discovering how the staff are working and they are working very well. We define together the abilities and strengths we need. For example, we want someone who can be in charge of the whole process of individual development, which is a huge ability. Also, we need someone who can be very creative and efficient on set pieces. These are a couple of examples, of the ideas we want to be fulfilled at the end [of the process]. At the moment, I'm working with the current staff and working out their strengths.”
Le Bris is currently with the existing first-team coaching staff of Mike Dodds, Michael Proctor and Alessandro Barcherini. All three will remain in place moving forward but their exact future roles and responsibilities will be settled once Le Bris has had more time to assess his options and make decisions on who will arrive to bolster the staff.
