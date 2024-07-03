Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris is currently assessing potential additions to his backroom staff

Régis Le Bris says work to strengthen his backroom staff at Sunderland is ongoing and that interviews are currently been held.

The new Sunderland head coach confirmed that he will not be bringing staff with him who he worked with at FC Lorient, though it’s understood that the final decision on any new additions will rest with him. Le Bris is currently assessing the current first-team coaching staff and says that future additions will be depend on any skills he feels he needs to add.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have a process of interviews which is running right now,” Le Bris said.

“At the moment I won't say anything but for the whole organisation it's a goal to work with the best teammates on the pitch and (staff) off the pitch. We are searching for some candidates and the process is running.

"It's one of our priorities because if we want to develop the players, we need the best possible staff,” Le Bris added.

“But at the moment, I'm discovering how the staff are working and they are working very well. We define together the abilities and strengths we need. For example, we want someone who can be in charge of the whole process of individual development, which is a huge ability. Also, we need someone who can be very creative and efficient on set pieces. These are a couple of examples, of the ideas we want to be fulfilled at the end [of the process]. At the moment, I'm working with the current staff and working out their strengths.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad