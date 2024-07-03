“We are working on the game model. I think if the ideas are clear and understood by the players they can produce many things. All the players have a style of play so we need to adapt to use their strengths.

“This team can press high up the pitch. They did well in many games last season. It wasn't consistent enough but they were able to do it. Also the technical level is high so we can have fast attacks, maybe six, seven, eight passes, and also we can control the game. I think we can have a very energetic game and hopefully be exciting for the fans.”