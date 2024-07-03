Regis Le Bris press conference: New Sunderland boss on transfers, backroom staff, pre-season and more
New Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris spoke to the media for the first time.
The 48-year-old has signed a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light, following a 12-year association with French side FC Lorient. Le Bris is preparing for his first friendly fixtures with Sunderland, while the club are also looking to strengthen in the transfer market.
Here’s what was said at the Academy of Light.
Regis Le Bris press conference
Le Bris on Sunderland being an unstable job
“This job is very unstable. We all know we need some results, we need confidence, we need support to achieve our goals. It is always uncertain and we need to accept these rules as a coach. It’s different when you are director of the academy for example.
“I believe in the process and believe in the vision so I’m confident but obviously we need to be lucky sometimes. We need to work hard and I believe in the hard workers.”
Le Bris on working with younger players
“It’s one of the main reasons to meet each other I think. I knew there was interest in coaches who are able to develop the team. I was searching for this kind of vision and organisation to improve a team.
“In France when I was at Lorient, our ideas as a club was always about development. For 20 years I have always been this kind of coach. I think it explains that we are here together because it’s my way of developing the club here at Sunderland.”
Le Bris on targets this season
“The first target is the style of play in order to win. It is really the purpose of a professional team. We know we need some steps to improve this main goal.
“If the mindset is there, that is the first purpose. If we have a clear vision of how we want to build this team that will be useful.”
Le Bris on his style of play
“We are working on the game model. I think if the ideas are clear and understood by the players they can produce many things. All the players have a style of play so we need to adapt to use their strengths.
“This team can press high up the pitch. They did well in many games last season. It wasn't consistent enough but they were able to do it. Also the technical level is high so we can have fast attacks, maybe six, seven, eight passes, and also we can control the game. I think we can have a very energetic game and hopefully be exciting for the fans.”
Le Bris on Sunderland's striker situation
“Everyone could score goals. The responsibility is not always on the striker. We know that this position is always very important for the team. Of course the club is aware of this problem. We will see. We are clear about all the needs of this team.”
Le Bris on recruitment meetings
“We have some meetings every day about the team. Here the club wants to understand my game model and to assess the players. They bring me some information and we are working together.”
Le Bris on Sunderland's recruitment process
“I’m comfortable with the process right now. I don’t know the result because it is very complex. I’m comfortable with the process. The team is young but the two previous seasons they gained some experience so I think it’s useful for the next events. We are looking at one or two more experienced players for the Championship. These kind of players could be young, could be older.”
Le Bris on whether Sunderland can play his preferred style
“It is still hard to say. I have only four training sessions and the main thing to assess these things is the games.”
Le Bris on Sunderland's vision
“I think the vision is very important. Here with the owner and sporting director they are very clear with their goals. We also need to be very clear about the identity of the club and how we want to achieve our goals.
“We have the team, we have the coaching staff and all the parts of the club are very well organised. With this structure, we can train and express our strengths.”
