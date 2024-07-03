Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg has signed his first professional deal at the club

Chris Rigg signed his first professional deal at Sunderland on Tuesday, putting pen to paper on a three-year contract. It represents a quite simply hugely boost to the Black Cats at the start of the pre-season programme, with significant implications both on and off the pitch.

First and foremost, it quickly draws a line under what many had feared could be a protracted summer transfer saga, one which would have had the capacity to be unsettling both for player and club. One of the outstanding talents of his age not just in the country but across Europe, there were elite teams queuing to sign Rigg and his rapid rise over the last two years has inevitably come with semi-constant speculation. No more. Just two days into pre-season, his short and medium-term future has been settled. It gives the player stability and certainty heading into the coming weeks and months, which will surely bolster his chances of securing a regular place in the starting XI after such a strong end to the last campaign. The next step is for new head coach Régis Le Bris to decide whether it is best for Rigg to continue out wide, where he can impact the game with fewer responsibilities given his age, or whether he is in fact ready to move into the central role that he will surely make his own in the years to come.

There's also no doubt that the deal is very significant for Sunderland financially. They had been fairly relaxed about Rigg's situation despite the transfer speculation, knowing that he was one year into a two-year scholarship this summer. As such, those clubs who wanted to move now would have had to agree a fee with the Black Cats and it would have been a significant one. Nevertheless, he would have been free to leave next summer and had his new club not met Sunderland's valuation, the fee would have been settled at a tribunal. While Sunderland would have been fairly well compensated in that scenario, as Rigg's rapid progress at both club and international level would have been taken into account, there is little to no chance the final outcome would have been entirely to their satisfaction. It would also have been a long, drawn-out saga - ideal for nobody. As such, they knew that they would be in a difficult position were Rigg to make clear this summer he was ready to move on. In that scenario, they could have been forced into doing business now to try and best protect the club. Those fears are now firmly in the past. Rigg is signed up for the next three years and that means if his progress does outpace the club's, he will bring in the kind of fee that can lead to major reinvestment. Of course Sunderland's main hope is that by the end of that deal, Rigg will have been part of the side that returns the club to the Premier League.