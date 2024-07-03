Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have secured their first signing of the summer transfer window

Sunderland Women have concluded their first transfer of the summer, signing two-time Championship promotion winning goalkeeper Dami Lambourne.

The Black Cats have moved quickly following the shock departure of last season’s golden glove winner Claudia Moan, who confirmed that she would be leaving the club upon the expiration of her contract earlier this summer. Lambourne is a free agent following her departure from WSL side Leicester City, who she won promotion with in 2021. She spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace, playing regularly as they pipped Sunderland to the title.

Head coach Mel Reay said Lambourne, who has signed a two-year deal with the club, will help the team continue its development on the pitch.

Reay said: “Demi is a fantastic goalkeeper and joins us as a league winner. As a former WSL goalkeeper, she has a wealth of experience which will add critical value to our team. She is a commanding goalkeeper, a great shot stopper and with her excellent distribution skiIls, I believe Demi will prove vital as we continue to evolve our tactics and style of play.”

Lambourne said a visit to the club and its facilities left her in no doubt that it was the right move to make.

“I had a visit with Mel and Steph and they sold it to me,” Lambourne said.

