Sunderland are in need of midfield experience after the departure of Corry Evans

Sunderland, Watford and West Brom have been linked with a deal to sign free agent midfielder Oliver Norwood.

The 33-year-old Northern Ireland man was released by Sheffield United following the club’s relegation from the Premier League. However, it has been claimed that Championship clubs are already circling by Sunderland Nation.

Sunderland are in need of midfield experience and options after the departure of Norwood’s international teammate Corry Evans, also 33, from the Stadium of Light following the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign.

Reports last month claimed the Black Cats, alongside Championship rivals Watford and Hull City, have reportedly “registered their interest” in Norwood. Talk has also suggested that a number of MLS clubs have also expressed an interest in signing the Manchester United academy product on a free transfer.