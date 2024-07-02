Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Premier League defender’s son has now officially signed for Sunderland

Sunderland have officially announced the signing of Marcus Neill, who is the son of former footballer Lucas Neill.

Lucas Neill turned out for Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, Everton and West Ham during a 19-year professional playing career. The former defender was also capped a whopping 96 times for his native Australia.

Lucan Neill also played for Galatasaray, Al Jazira, Al Wasl, Sydney FC, Omiya Ardija, Watford and Doncaster Rovers during his long career before hanging up his boots in 2014. Lucas Neill’s son, Marcus Neill, has also turned to football and recently signed on the dotted line to officially join Sunderland on a two-year scholarship deal.

Marcus Neill has also spent time at Liverpool’s academy during his fledgling career. The 16-year-old spent five years on the Merseyside club’s books but was headhunted by Sunderland's recruitment department last season - and is now officially a Black Cat after signing his first contract at the club.

Speaking back in February, Sunderland’s head of recruitment said of Marcus Neill: “Liverpool is one of many clubs where we have developed strong relationships with, as we know it can be really difficult for academy players at Premier League clubs to have that pathway to first team football at the speed they would like.

"So we have to make sure we’re in a position to act when those that don’t necessarily push on at these clubs become available. “We jumped on the situation with Marcus and our academy recruitment team led by Ian Archbold did a great job in persuading both him and Lucas that coming here was the right place for him to be.

“It’s all about talent and Marcus fits a model and the profile of the sort of player we look for - he ticks a lot of the boxes and we believe he can develop with us. Our model is giving youngsters the opportunity and platform to progress and that’s what we aim to happen here.”

After signing his deal at Sunderland, Marcus Neill said on Instagram: “Happy to officially sign my scholarship deal with @sunderlandafcofficial Can’t wait for the season ahead ❤️”