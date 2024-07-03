Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two of Sunderland’s Championship matches have been moved after being selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports.

The Black Cats’ match against Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light was initially set to take place on Saturday, August 17 but has been pushed back to Sunday, August 18 (12pm kick-off). Sunderland’s home game against Middlesbrough will also be shown on Sky Sports Football on Saturday, September 21 but will now kick off at the earlier time of 12.30pm rather than at 3pm.

