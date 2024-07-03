Two Sunderland matches moved with new kick-off times for Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough fixtures
Sunderland’s first Championship home fixture has been moved after being selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports.
The Black Cats’ match against Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light was initially set to take place on Saturday, August 17 but has been pushed back to Sunday, August 18 (12pm kick-off). Sunderland’s home game against Middlesbrough will also be shown on Sky Sports Football on Saturday, September 21 but will now kick off at the earlier time of 12.30pm rather than at 3pm.
Sunderland will start their 2024/25 campaign with an away fixture against Cardiff on Saturday, August 10. The match at the Cardiff City Stadium will kick off at 12:30pm and is one of the games that can be streamed live on Sky Sports+. Regis Le Bris’ side will then travel to Preston in the Carabao Cup, before hosting Sheffield Wednesday.
