Sunderland chief's classy gesture for fans at Nottingham Forest draw

Sunderland launched their new away kit on Friday morning

A group of Sunderland fans were given a welcome surprise on Friday evening when they became the first to get their hands on the well-received new away kit.

Sunderland launched their latest kit from hummel ahead of the friendly with Nottingham Forest. The shirt will go on sale both online and in store at 8am next Friday, but the fans who had book onto the club's official travel packages were given one free upon their arrival at the Pinatar Arena.

Chief Business Officer David Bruce oversaw the giveaway, with many promptly putting on their new shirts for the game. Supporters who bought the package also received a thank you card signed by a player on their way back from the game. Sunderland's players wore the new shirt for the 1-1 draw, as well as the new range of training gear in the warm ups.

The new shirt is inspired by the iconic 1992 FA Cup final shirt and features the club’s old ship crest as well as a number of other bespoke touches. ‘Ha’way’ sits on the on the inside of the shirt’s neck, while the club’s current crest is placed on the back of the shirt below the collar. Alongside the shirt the club will also be releasing a away anthem jacket, warm-up tee, pre-match quarter-zip, and an additional colourway of the 2024-25 goalkeeper kit.