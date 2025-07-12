A Sunderland development side will face Gateshead at Hebburn Town Sports Ground on Saturday lunchtime.

Alun Armstrong is looking forward to test his Gateshead players will face when they take on a Sunderland XI on Saturday lunchtime (12.30pm kick-off).

The National League club were set to host a Black Cats side made up of first team players and academy prospects in what has become an annual fixture in recent seasons. However, issues with the Heed’s International Stadium pitch has meant the game has been switched to Hebburn Town Sports Ground and Sunderland have confirmed a ‘development team’ will face Gateshead and a senior side will visit National League North club South Shields later in the afternoon (4pm kick-off).

Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

The fixture will be the second in the Heed’s pre-season schedule as they kicked off their preparations for Armstrong’s first season in charge with a 4-0 win at Northern Premier League neighbours Hebburn in midweek. The former Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough striker is anticipating a step up in intensity when his players take on a Sunderland side this weekend but admitted he is looking forward to the challenge.

Speaking before the fixture change was confirmed, Armstrong told The Echo: “It’s probably too big of a jump to be honest, to jump from this (Hebburn) to that (Sunderland). I would have liked a couple of different games in between but you take these kind of games when you can. It’s going to be a great opportunity for the lads to test themselves, some will get a little bit more, there won’t be as many of the young lads involved. It’ll be more minutes for the lads and it’s all about building it up. I am really looking forward to the game to see how we deal with the quality Sunderland possess.”

Captain

Kenton Richardson in action for Gateshead during their 2-1 pre-season friendly win against Sunderland (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

There will be a familiar face in the Gateshead lineup as they are captained by former Sunderland defender Kenton Richardson, who made a handful of senior appearances during an 18-month stay at the Stadium of Light earlier in his career. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a successful spell with Gateshead after joining the club during the summer of 2022 and was part of the Heed side that lifted the FA Trophy with a Wembley win against Solihull Moors in his second season with the club.

After being appointed as new club captain this summer following the departure of former skipper Greg Olley, Richardson marked his first game with the armband by scoring the opening goal in the midweek win at Hebburn - and Armstrong is delighted with what he has witnessed from the former Black Cats prospect.

He said: “He is outstanding and his leadership skills are there for everyone to see. He just never stops, he gets everyone going and when we want to counter-press, he’s the first one to get it going. He’s a great lad, any problems, he will sort them, he will come to me and we will sort them to keep the lads happy. He will look after those lads. I was delighted with him and the determination to get the header just summed him up.”

