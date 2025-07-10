Sunderland’s pre-season fixture against Gateshead has now been moved

Sunderland’s pre-season friendly against Gateshead Stadium will now take place at Hebburn Town.

The capacity for the game has been reduced and there will be no tickets available to buy on the gate, though some are still available online. Gateshead contacted Sunderland earlier this week about concerns over the surface at the Gateshead International Stadium and the decision has now been taken to move the fixture.

Sunderland have now subsequently confirmed that they will take a development team to the game against Gateshead, with a first-team side now taking on South Shields later in the day (4.30pm kick off).

Gateshead chairman Bernard McWilliams said: For the past few weeks I have been in daily conversation with the stadium’s management over concerns over the condition of the newly laid pitch. Following a site visit yesterday with the head groundsman, it was agreed that there would be safety issues if the game went ahead on Saturday. Following this meeting, I have been in discussion with Hebburn Town FC over the possibility of the switch to their ground, as fortunately they do not have a game on Saturday. As the game was in doubt I took the decision to take tickets off sale in case we could not find an alternative. Agreement has now been reached with Sunderland AFC to stage the game at Hebburn Sports Ground and we are pleased to get the game back on sale.

A club statement from Sunderland reads: “Sunderland AFC informs supporters that Saturday’s pre-season friendly versus Gateshead Football Club will now take place at Hebburn Sports & Social Ground.

“Following a visit to the Gateshead International Stadium, both Clubs expressed concerns relating to the playing surface and further investigation determined that player safety cannot be guaranteed. As a result, the Club’s first team will now travel to South Shields, with a development squad facing Gateshead at the home of Hebburn Town Football Club. Tickets purchased for the fixture at the Gateshead International Stadium will remain valid for the fixture at Hebburn Sports & Social Ground. Alternatively, fans can request a refund by contacting [email protected] and including their order number.

“Please note, requests for refunds must be submitted by 23:49 on Friday 11 July 2025. All supporters who purchased car park tickets at the Gateshead International Stadium will receive an automatic refund to the original payment source.

“Additional tickets for the fixture at Hebburn Sports & Social Ground are also available by clicking here – and no tickets will be on sale at the stadium via the turnstiles. To ensure as many fans as possible can watch this weekend’s first-team action, the South Shields fixture will also now be broadcast on SAFC Live free of charge.

“All streaming passes previously purchased for the Gateshead and South Shields fixtures, including the double match pass, will be refunded within the next 3-5 working days. Supporters based in the United Kingdom and United States who purchased a full pre-season streaming package will also receive a £9.99 refund, taking the package cost to £40.

“The Club appreciate that the changes to the Gateshead fixture will result immense disappointment for many of our supporters. We share this feeling and thank you for your understanding in relation to this matter.”

Sunderland’s amended pre-season schedule

12/07 – Gateshead, Hebburn Town football club (12:30)

12/07 – South Shields, 1st Cloud Arena (16:00)

19/07 – Sevilla FC, Estádio Algarve (20:00)

21/07 – Sporting CP, Estádio Algarve (20:00)

26/07 – Heart of Midlothian, Tynecastle Park (15:00)

29/07 – Hull City, MKM Stadium (19:45)

02/08 – Real Betis, Stadium of Light (15:00)

09/08 – FC Augsburg, WWK Arena (14:00)

10/08 – Rayo Vallecano, Stadium of Light (16:30)