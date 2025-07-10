Sunderland look set to soon make Simon Adringra their latest summer signing

Sunderland are closing in on their sixth summer signing after agreeing a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Simon Adingra.

Adingra, who was a target for the Black Cats in the January window, arrived on Wearside yesterday after a fee in the region of £20 million was agreed by the two clubs.

So what will Adingra bring to Wearside and why are Brighton happy to sanction his departure? To find out we spoke to Sussex World correspondent Derren Howard, who has followed the 23-year-old's progress closely...

First of all, what kind of player is Simon Adingra?

“The Ivory Coast international is a tricky winger who does his best work off the left flank. He has a good touch, plenty of pace and offers a goal threat. Adingra's finishing is also pretty sharp when he gets his chance and chips in with his fair share of assists too. Last season, head coach Fabian Hurzeler praised his attacking play but hinted that Adingra needed to improve his defensive work and physicality. At 23-years of age, Sunderland are getting a very talented player with Premier League experience but his best years are still to come.

His form looks to have declined a little last season - why do you think that is and why are Brighton happy to sell him?

“His best season for Brighton was in 2023-24 under former manager Roberto De Zerbi. Albion had numerous injuries that campaign and Adingra really stepped up and became a key player for the Italian. He struggled to replicate that form last term as new boss Fabian Hurzeler had a fully fit Kaoru Mitoma, who pretty much nailed down the left wing slot. Adingra can play on the right as well but former Newcastle man Yankuba Minteh was the preferred option.

What's the view from the Brighton end? Surprised, disappointed, pleased?

“Many at Brighton believe Adingra's sale means that Kaoru Mitoma will stay.... and fans are very happy with that. There has been plenty of speculation that the Japan international winger would be off this summer, with Bayern Munich a potential destination. It was reported last week that Mitoma has now indicated he wants to stay and new contract talks are said to be underway. Hopefully Adingra will get regular football at Sunderland and perhaps Tommy Watson will take Adingra's place as Mitoma's back up... if Mitoma stays!

What's your view on the fee of around £18.5 million initially - is this good business for both parties?

“I feel £18m is good business for a player who was unlikely to be a regular next term. Brighton signed Adingra for around £8m from Danish club Nordsjælland in 2022. He had a season on loan in Belgium with Union SG and his numbers there were very good – 15 goals and 14 assists. Brighton paid around £10m to bring Watson in the other direction and I think two deals are right for the clubs and players at this time. Brighton perhaps have more time to be patient with Watson as he adapts to the Premier League, whereas, Sunderland's need is more immediate, they need someone with a bit of top flight experience who can go from day one.

Do you think is a good signing for a newly promoted side?

“Adingra certainly has the potential to be an excellent signing for Sunderland. He is easily capable of scoring 10 or more goals in the Premier League next season. Sunderland needed an attacker with Premier League experience and at 23, he also has the potential to improve further under Regis Le Bris. I think Sunderland have signed a good player and I hope he does well.