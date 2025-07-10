Sunderland have been linked with a sensational move for their former academy graduate

Sunderland have not held talks regarding a potential return to the club for Jordan Henderson.

Henderson is expected to leave his current club Ajax this summer as a free agent after opting not to extend his deal there. The 35-year-old has been heavily linked with a sensational return to the Stadium of Light and some reports in Europe have even named the club as his next destination. However, The Echo understands that such a move is thought to be highly unlikely.

Sunderland have already recruited Noah Sadiki and Habib Diarra to their midfield for next season and Henderson is not at this point a transfer target. Sources have indicated that this is not expected to change at this stage.

Henderson has interest from the Premier League and across Europe and is expected to make a decision in the coming days. He is eager to maintain his form and fitness ahead of next summer's World Cup.

The Sunderland transfer latest

Sunderland could later today confirm their sixth signing of the summer transfer window, with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion winger Simon Adingra in its final stages.

The Black Cats have agreed a deal of around £20.5 million to sign the Ivory Coast international, with around £2.5 million of that made up of future performance based add-ons. Adingra is a long-term target for Sunderland, having made a move to sign him in January when Brighton made a bid for Tommy Watson. Adingra arrived on Wearside yesterday for a medical and providing all proceeds as planning in the final stages, he will be confirmed as a Black Cat in the near future.

Sunderland are however increasingly resigned to missing out on the signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Djorde Petrovic. The Serbian emerged as a potential target after OGC Nice goalkeeper opted to join Saudi Arabian side Neom, but is now closing in on a move to Bournemouth. The Cherries after looking for a new goalkeeper after former loanee Kepa joined Arsenal from Chelsea, and made their first bid on Wednesday. As per transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, they are expected to meet Chelsea's asking price of around £25 million and the player himself has said yes to the move. As such, it is expected to through in the not too distant future. Sunderland were well aware from the earliest stages that they would face major competition for Petrovic and will now reassess their plans.

Sunderland look also to face frustration in their pursuit of Lyon striker Georges Mikautadze. Transfer insider Sacha Tavolieri reports that the French club's asking price of €30 million is in excess of that Sunderland are prepared to pay, and that a deal might not progress as a result. Lyon, it should be noted, won their appeal against relegation to Ligue 2 last season.