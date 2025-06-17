Former Sunderland man Lee Cattermole was in the running, but Gateshead have opted for ex-Darlington boss Alun Armstrong

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gateshead FC have named Alun Armstrong as their new first-team manager following a comprehensive recruitment process – one that included former Sunderland and Middlesbrough midfielder Lee Cattermole among the contenders.

The National League side began the search for a new boss following the resignation of Carl Magnay earlier this month. Armstrong, 49, returns to the dugout having most recently worked as Head of Elite and Performance Football at Gateshead College, while also leading the club’s U19s throughout the 2024–25 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armstrong is no stranger to the North East non-league scene, having previously managed Blyth Spartans from 2016 to 2019 and Darlington from 2019 to 2023, managing both local teams in the National League North.

Earlier this month, The Echo reported that Lee Cattermole, who made 258 appearances for Sunderland between 2009 and 2019, was one of the names under serious consideration. Cattermole, who now coaches Middlesbrough’s U18s, was edged out by Armstrong’s experience and close connection to the club’s academy ultimately made the difference.

Reacting to his appointment, Armstrong said: “I see it as a challenge, and it’s something I’m really excited by. I want to bring some of the identity back to this club that I think it used to have. First and foremost, I want lads to work extremely hard for the team and that’s the biggest thing, but on top of that we want to be exciting and scoring goals.”

“At the end of the day, fans pay money to see goals, it’s an entertainment business, and we want to see the ball in the back of the net as much as we possibly can. I know it’s going to be a tough one, but no stone will be left for me to try and get this battle done and hopefully get to where we want to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Club chairman Bernard McWilliams also paid tribute to the high quality of applicants: “Can I firstly thank the many applications we received from some exceptional and well-qualified candidates for the post of first-team manager.”

“It was a pleasure to take the time to read through some incredibly well-prepared applications, and we certainly appreciate the time taken by everyone to apply for the role.” After pulling together a shortlist, we then took the last few days to quickly interview those selected. I must say this, it was a very difficult decision as all those who applied and ultimately interviewed were of a very high standard.”

“Only one person could be successful, however, so with that said, I’m delighted to welcome Alun to the club as our new first-team manager. The last few weeks have seen quite a few changes at the club, and with Alun in position, I feel we can begin rebuilding and bring a reinvigorated squad together ready to face the challenges that lie ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One thing that was at the centre of this process is that we are one club – ‘wor club’ – and with that said, it is imperative that we reconnect through the manager and the players to our fans and our community, and Alun fully supports this. We want to be exciting and scoring goals.”

Your next Sunderland read: 7 deals Sunderland could complete as summer transfer window reopens including former Black Cats stars