The former Sunderland, Brighton and Middlesbrough striker joins Leyton Orient after leaving Millwall

Former Sunderland, Brighton and Middlesbrough forward Aaron Connolly has completed a permanent move to Leyton Orient, signing on a free transfer following his release from Millwall under Alex Neil.

The 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international joined Sunderland last summer but struggled to cement a regular spot under head coach Régis Le Bris. He departed for Millwall in January after managing just 11 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats – and scored once in 14 Championship outings for the Lions during the second half of the campaign.

Connolly now drops to League One for the first time since a loan spell with Luton Town in early 2019, with the former Brighton striker hoping to reignite his career in East London under head coach Richie Wellens. Speaking to Leyton Orient’s official website, Connolly said: "I'm delighted to be here, and the Gaffer was a main factor in me coming here. I know the club just missed out on promotion last year, but we're hoping to go one better this year."

Connolly becomes Orient’s fifth summer signing, and Wellens is confident the frontman has the pedigree and hunger to make an impact. "I tried to sign Aaron when I was at Swindon a few years ago, but he then scored a hat-trick against MK Dons in the EFL Trophy. Everyone was in for him after that," Wellens said.

"He's talented, quick, good on the ball and skilful. He's got an eye for goal, and he scored twice on his Premier League debut for Brighton. "The ability is all there, and when I met him recently, I got a really good vibe off him. I sense that there is a burning desire for him to do well. If we can get Aaron firing, I have absolutely no doubt in his abilities."

Connolly, who has also had spells with Venezia, Middlesbrough and Hull City, made his international debut in 2019 and has six senior caps for Ireland. His move to Orient signals a fresh start as he looks to recapture the form that once saw him tipped for a big future in the Premier League.

Sam Johnstone linked following coaching appointment

Alan Nixon reported on Sunday morning that Sunderland could move for Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, once rated at around £10million, to provide top-flight competition for Patterson. The 31-year-old is admired by new Sunderland goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler, who previously worked with Johnstone at both Aston Villa and Wolves.

The experienced stopper has two years left on his contract at Molineux, but a loan deal could be explored. Sunderland had looked at options in Europe, but are said to be considering domestic alternatives following Bulka’s decision to head to the Middle East.