The former Sunderland and Hartlepool United defender has been named Gateshead captain for the upcoming season

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland defender Kenton Richardson has been named club captain at Gateshead ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, with the Black Cats set to face the National League side during pre-season.

Richardson, now 26, came through the ranks at Hartlepool United before signing a two-year deal with Sunderland in 2020, initially linking up with the under-23s. The Durham-born defender made just three appearances for the Wearsiders – all in the EFL Trophy – before being released following the club’s promotion to the Championship in May 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After spells on loan at Notts County and Spennymoor Town, Richardson moved to Gateshead in June 2022 and quickly became a mainstay in the Heed’s backline. Since then, he has racked up 94 appearances in all competitions and scored four goals, earning widespread praise for his consistency, leadership, and composure at the heart of defence.

Now entering his third season at the International Stadium, Richardson has been handed the armband ahead of a crucial campaign for Gateshead, who will once again be pushing for a return to the Football League. The defender’s appointment comes with added significance, too, with Sunderland due to visit Gateshead later this month as part of their Premier League pre-season schedule under Régis Le Bris.

Richardson, a boyhood Sunderland fan, is highly regarded within the dressing room and has also represented England C, earning his first call-up in March 2023 for a clash against Wales C. His leadership credentials have grown steadily since joining Gateshead, and the appointment reflects the esteem in which he is held by manager Alun Armstrong and his staff.

Richardson’s journey to the captaincy has not been without setbacks. A brief loan at Notts County in 2021 was curtailed by injury, and he never made a league appearance during his time at Sunderland. But since joining Gateshead, he has rebuilt his career impressively. His debut campaign in 2022-23 saw him make 33 appearances, while last season he added 45 more and netted twice. He has also shown versatility, contributing in both a back three and back four across different systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender’s footballing roots run deep. His grandfather, Fred Richardson, was also a professional, turning out for clubs including Chelsea, Hartlepools United, Barnsley and West Brom. Kenton has followed in those footsteps with resilience and professionalism, and his boyhood connection to Sunderland will make next week’s fixture extra special.

Sunderland’s friendly against Gateshead will offer fans a chance to see how both clubs are shaping up ahead of the new season. For Richardson, it provides an emotional reunion with the club he supported as a youngster and a moment to lead out Gateshead against top-flight opposition for the first time.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.Ex-Sunderland defender Kenton Richardson named Gateshead captain ahead of 2025-26 season

The friendly will also serve as a valuable test for Régis Le Bris’ side, who are building fitness and cohesion ahead of their return to Premier League football. For Gateshead, and their new captain Richardson, it marks the beginning of a new era under a new manager following a summer of failed takeover speculation.