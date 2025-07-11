Jordan Henderson will not be returning to Wearside

Jordan Henderson is close to a move to Brentford, it has been revealed this morning.

The 35-year-old is set to undergo a medical at the club today, bringing a swift end to speculation that he could be about to make a sensational return to his boyhood club Sunderland. Henderson's departure from Ajax was officially confirmed on Thursday, after he opted not to take up another year in his contract there. That had led to some reports he was close to returning to Wearside but that was not the case. Though senior Sunderland figures were aware of Henderson's likely availability this summer it was never thought a deal was likely.

Henderson, eager to keep his place in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for next summer's World Cup, is now close to joining Sunderland's new Premier League rivals. It means he is set to make an early return to the Stadium of Light, with Brentford visiting the Stadium of Light on August 30th.

Brentford are looking for a replacement for holding midfielder Christian Norgaard, who has joined Arsenal. Henderson's pedigree and experience is seen as the perfect fit to replace him, particularly in a time of significant transition for the club. Former head coach Thomas Frank has moved to Spurs and been replaced by Thomas Frank, while key forward Bryan Mbeumo is expected to join Manchester United. FC Porto had been mentioned as a potential destination for Henderson, as they have this summer appointed Francesco Farioli following his departure from Ajax where he had built a close bond with the midfielder. Henderson has however opted for a return to the Premier League ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

An announcement is not expected until next week out of respect for Diogo Jota, his brother Andre Silva and their family.

What Jordan Henderson said about his Ajax departure

"I would like to express my immense gratitude to everyone associated with Ajax," said Henderson.

"To have the privilege of captaining it was even more so. My only regret is that we didn't deliver more success for the amazing supporters. Due to the tragic events of last week, and the devastating loss of my former team-mate Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, it doesn't feel right at this moment to say or do more than share this brief statement.

"I am fully aware that I owe [Ajax], my team-mates, and the supporters a fuller and more personal thank you. I will, of course, do that when the time feels more appropriate."