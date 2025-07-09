A former Hartlepool United loan signing has joined National League rivals Gateshead.

Former Hartlepool United goalkeeper Peter Jameson has joined National League rivals Gateshead in a player-coach capacity - but has immediately been sent on a season-long loan to National League North club Darlington.

There had been some suggestions Jameson could make a return to Pools this summer after both Joel Dixon and Josh Mazfari left the club last month. That would have meant the former York City and Harrogate Town stopper returning to the Prestige Group Stadium for the first time since he made 20 appearances during a season-long loan during the 2023/24 campaign.

Jameson had previously stated he wanted to become a permanent member of the Pools squad - but no deal was forthcoming and he went on to join Darlington last summer. After spending the campaign as Steve Watson’s number one stopper, the 32-year-old has now agreed to join Gateshead in a player-goalkeeper coach capacity as he reunites with new Heed boss Alun Armstrong after the duo worked together during their time at Blyth Spartans.

However, Jameson will make a quickfire return to the Quakers and will spend the 2025/26 season on loan with Watson’s side - although the deal has a break clause meaning the experienced glovesman can return to Gateshead in January. The move came after Gateshead brought a successful end to their attempts to lift a FIFA registration ban before quickly securing deals for Jameson and former Middlesbrough youngster Callum Johnson, who moves to the International Stadium after leaving League One newcomers Bradford City.

Gateshead manager on signing Peter Jameson

Reflecting on a productive 48 hours, the Heed boss said: “It’s been a great couple of days and it’s going to take time to fix everything, we know that, but we are moving in the right direction and that’s one big thing. I am sure the chairman will tell you it’s one step forward and two steps back and we are going to get that but we will move on. We’ve brought Callum in, yes, we are going to have to manage him because of his injuries, but that’s my job and I’ve got to manage him.

“We’ve got Jamo (Jameson), we needed a goalkeeper coach and I spoke to him about being ready for the future and coming in as a potential player on top of that. The best way to do that and keep him fit is by loaning him back to Darlington but he is in every day with us working with our goalkeepers. There have been a lot of moving parts on that deal to be honest because we couldn’t do the loan until the embargo was lifted - but I know what I am getting with Pete and he’s turned into a fantastic lad, he knows his stuff, he’s been coaching at Middlesbrough’s academy and his sessions have been great.”

