The latest transfer talk from across the Championship.

Derby County and Coventry City’s pursuit of one of League Two’s most prolific strikers looks to be all but over after a decision taken by his club.

Former Gateshead frontman Macaulay Langstaff has been an overwhelming success since joining Notts County two years ago after plundering his way to 70 goals in just 96 games for the Magpies as they secured promotion from the National League and secured a lower half finish in the four tier last season. The Stockton-born frontman’s performances reportedly triggered interest from the likes of Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Derby and Coventry - but he now seems increasingly likely to remain at Meadow Lane after he was named as County’s new club captain following the departure of former Newcastle United academy defender Kyle Cameron.

Magpies manager Stuart Maynard explained the decision as he praised Langstaff’s infectious work-rate and tipped the striker to ‘play a huge role’ in helping his side to success when the new season gets underway in August.

He told the club website: “For us, Macaulay has everything you need in a captain of a club this size. He has won the respect of everyone – players, staff and supporters – with his incredible, consistent performances and the way he conducts himself day in, day out. His work ethic is infectious and, as captain, he will play a huge role in creating the working environment we need if we’re to be successful this season. Helping him will be another hugely respected figure in Matt, who so many of the players, including Macca, have told us they regard as one of the most influential players in the squad.”

Celtic demands for West Brom loan star revealed

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly keen to secure a permanent deal for Mikey Johnston after the Celtic winger impressed during a loan spell at the Hawthorns.

The ten-times capped Republic of Ireland international joined the Baggies on a half-season loan deal on the final day of the January transfer window and went on to score seven goals and provide two assists in 20 appearances as Carlos Corberan’s missed out on promotion after their play-off semi-final loss against Southampton. His performances have persuaded West Brom to pursue a permanent move for Johnston - but Football Scotland have claimed Celtic are likely to demand a fee of above £6m before they will discuss a deal.

