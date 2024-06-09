Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s lengthy search for Michael Beale’s permanent replacement continues

Sunderland’s protracted search for a new head coach took another twist over the weekend after one of the frontrunners for the vacancy was ruled out of the process.

Sources have indicated that Pascal Jansen was no longer under consideration for the role, and that the club had moved on to other targets on their shortlisted. The former AZ Alkmaar boss had been an early contender for the role after Michael Beale’s departure, and emerged again as a strong contender following Will Still’s decision to pursue the vacancy at Ligue 1 side RC Lens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus released a statement on Friday evening telling supporters that an appointment was ‘imminent’, but it is now clear that it will not be Jansen taking charge.

“We hope to appoint the next head coach of our great club imminently, as we enter the final stages of the recruitment process,” Louis-Dreyfus said.

“We appreciate the support and patience that we've received from you throughout the summer and our aim has always been to ensure that the right candidate is appointed. The outcome remains our focus. On and off the field, we have learnt from last season when we fell short of our expectations. We are hungry and ambitious for success and determined to ensure we all enjoy a great 2024-25 season together.”