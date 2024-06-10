Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s long-term managerial target has been confirmed in his new role

The Will Still saga is officially at an end after the former Sunderland target was officially confirmed as the new RC Lens head coach on Monday morning.

Still had been a contender for the vacancy on Wearside last December and then emerged again as the overwhelming favourite after leaving his role at Stade de Reims shortly before the end of the Ligue 1 campaign. Still and Sunderland held protracted talks over the possibility of him becoming Michael Beale’s permanent successor, with a deal almost done.

However, the picture changed when RC Lens began their search for a new boss as incumbent Franck Heisse closed in on the vacancy at OGC Nice. Lens quickly established Still as their preferred candidate and made a strong move to secure his signature. Lens will play in the Europa Conference League next season.

Pierre Dréossi, General Director of the Racing Club de Lens, said: “We are delighted with the arrival of Will Still at the Racing Club de Lens. Will was our top priority to take up the position of coach and start the new cycle that is opening at the club. Will is not only a promising coach who has broken records, he is a unifying personality obsessed with winning. A true enthusiast, conqueror and fine tactician, Will Still left his mark on the Stade de Reims, where he obtained convincing results, notably a historic series of 19 matches without defeat. We are happy to welcome Will, his leadership and his communicative energy.”