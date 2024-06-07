Kyril Louis-Dreyfus provides next Sunderland manager update and acknowledges past mistakes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland owner Kryil Louis-Dreyfus has provided an update to fans on the club’s ongoing head coach hunt.
The Wearsiders remain without a permanent head coach since the sacking of Michael Beale 109 days ago, with Mike Dodds assuming interim control until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.
Sunderland finished a disappointing 16th in the Championship, something Louis-Dreyfus addressed in a statement to supporters on Friday afternoon.
The billionaire owner thanked fans for their support and stated that the club were hoping to conclude a head coach appointment “imminently” after reaching the “final stages of the recruitment process.”
Louis-Dreyfus also moved to acknowledge last season’s shortcomings “on and off the field” after Sunderland’s poor Championship campaign and the infamous Black Cats Bar debacle back in January when Sunderland faced Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round.
"We hope to appoint the next head coach of our great club imminently, as we enter the final stages of the recruitment process,” Louis-Dreyfus said in a statement on Friday, June 7.
"We appreciate the support and patience that we've received from you throughout the summer and our aim has always been to ensure that the right candidate is appointed.
"The outcome remains our focus. On and off the field, we have learnt from last season when we fell short of our expectations.
"We are hungry and ambitious for success and determined to ensure we all enjoy a great 2024-24 season together," the Sunderland owner concluded.
Pascal Jansen and Liam Rosenior are believed to be two of the candidates Sunderland are currently considering.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.