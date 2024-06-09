Sunderland's prudent £28m transfer window and new manager as per bold prediction

There is a great deal of uncertainty about what could lie ahead for Sunderland when the summer transfer window opens for business later this week.

Some decisions have been taken after the Black Cats confirmed the likes of former captain Corry Evans, former Blackburn Rovers star Bradley Dack and Academy of Light graduates Ellis Taylor and Jack Diamond were all named on a released list last month along with a number of youngsters from the club’s youth ranks. Loan players Mason Burstow and Callum Styles also returned to their parent clubs.

New signings will be made during the summer - although first and foremost a new manager must be appointed and owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has confirmed naming a successor to Michael Beale is getting close.

But what could lie in wait for the Black Cats during the summer? We thought we would have a bit of fun and take a look at how Football Manager 2024 predicts the coming will pan out at the Stadium of Light...and it started with the appointment of Chelsea legend Frank Lampard!

IN: Roberto Pereyra - Udinese The former Watford midfielder became Lampard's first summer signing when he made a £2.5m move to the Stadium of Light.

OUT: Zak Johnson - Wrexham There was a permanent departure for young defender Johnson as he joined Wrexham in a £500,000 deal.

IN: Jaden Williams - Tottenham Hotspur The Black Cats landed the Spurs Under-21s striker in a £150,000 deal.