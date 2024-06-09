Sunderland's prudent £28m transfer window and new manager as per bold prediction

By Mark Carruthers
Published 9th Jun 2024, 19:00 BST

Is this how the coming months could pan out for Sunderland?

There is a great deal of uncertainty about what could lie ahead for Sunderland when the summer transfer window opens for business later this week.

Some decisions have been taken after the Black Cats confirmed the likes of former captain Corry Evans, former Blackburn Rovers star Bradley Dack and Academy of Light graduates Ellis Taylor and Jack Diamond were all named on a released list last month along with a number of youngsters from the club’s youth ranks. Loan players Mason Burstow and Callum Styles also returned to their parent clubs.

New signings will be made during the summer - although first and foremost a new manager must be appointed and owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has confirmed naming a successor to Michael Beale is getting close.

But what could lie in wait for the Black Cats during the summer? We thought we would have a bit of fun and take a look at how Football Manager 2024 predicts the coming will pan out at the Stadium of Light...and it started with the appointment of Chelsea legend Frank Lampard!

The former Watford midfielder became Lampard's first summer signing when he made a £2.5m move to the Stadium of Light.

1. IN: Roberto Pereyra - Udinese

The former Watford midfielder became Lampard's first summer signing when he made a £2.5m move to the Stadium of Light. Photo: Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

There was a permanent departure for young defender Johnson as he joined Wrexham in a £500,000 deal.

2. OUT: Zak Johnson - Wrexham

There was a permanent departure for young defender Johnson as he joined Wrexham in a £500,000 deal. Photo: Frank Reid

The Black Cats landed the Spurs Under-21s striker in a £150,000 deal.

3. IN: Jaden Williams - Tottenham Hotspur

The Black Cats landed the Spurs Under-21s striker in a £150,000 deal. Photo: Paul Harding

It's three years since Cirkin left Spurs to join Sunderland - and despite his recent injuries, the defender is heading back to North London after his old club offered £5m for his services.

4. OUT: Dennis Cirkin - Tottenham Hotspur

It's three years since Cirkin left Spurs to join Sunderland - and despite his recent injuries, the defender is heading back to North London after his old club offered £5m for his services. Photo: Frank Reid

